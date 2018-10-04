Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

VIDEO: Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge


VIDEO Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge

Enam is the latest to hop on Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” challenge and it’s absolutely exhilarating.

  • Published:
Enam - Biibi Ba play

Enam - Biibi Ba

Auzy Media label’s Enam is the latest to hop on Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” challenge and it’s absolutely exhilarating.

The “Manna” hitmaker who has made some strides this year isn’t allowing only the boys to murder the “Biibi Ba” beat which was produced by Fortune Dane.

Enam, who happens to be the second female to jump on the trend, spits flaming bars while laying her sweet, heart-soothing vocals beneath the Hip-hop jam.

Her “Biibi Ba” freestyle is accompanied by a Mr Twix music video.

Watch and share your views with us.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

WATCH: Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti” WATCH Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti”
#BFSuma10Years: Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, others gear up for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018 #BFSuma10Years Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, others gear up for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018
Ahkan: Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering - Ruff N Smooth member Ahkan Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering - Ruff N Smooth member
Battle: Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert Battle Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert
LISTEN: Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with song LISTEN Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with song
The Comeback! Support Okomfour Kwadee's comeback by playing his songs this weekend - Prince Mackay pleads The Comeback! Support Okomfour Kwadee's comeback by playing his songs this weekend - Prince Mackay pleads

Recommended Videos

Video: Enam - Biibi Ba Video Enam - Biibi Ba
Video: Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Samini Video Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Samini
Audio: Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa) Audio Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)



Top Articles

1 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance French...bullet
2 #BiibiBaChallenge 7 best “Biibi Ba” freestyles featuring Sarkodiebullet
3 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
4 Ahkan Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering -...bullet
5 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
6 Ras Kuuku Singer announces new single “I Believe”bullet
7 WATCH Go back to porn - Willie Roi tells Lord Paperbullet
8 LISTEN Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with...bullet
9 Lioness Tour London shows Wiyaala love (WATCH)bullet
10 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
3 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet
4 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
5 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet
6 Video Wiyaala live at 16th London African Music Festival, UKbullet
7 Audio Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)bullet
8 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet
9 Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
10 Video Ras Kuuku - I Love Youbullet

Music

I will not do porn again, Lord Paper replies Willie Roi
Thanks But No Thanks I will not do porn again, Lord Paper replies Willie Roi
Sarkodie and Sista Afia hit the studio for new song
VIDEO Sarkodie and Sista Afia hit the studio for new song
Guru’s “Journey of Judah” album is finally here
Stream Guru’s “Journey of Judah” album is finally here
Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in Africa
X
Advertisement