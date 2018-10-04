VIDEO: Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge

news

Auzy Media label’s Enam is the latest to hop on Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” challenge and it’s absolutely exhilarating.

The “Manna” hitmaker who has made some strides this year isn’t allowing only the boys to murder the “Biibi Ba” beat which was produced by Fortune Dane.

Enam, who happens to be the second female to jump on the trend, spits flaming bars while laying her sweet, heart-soothing vocals beneath the Hip-hop jam.

Her “Biibi Ba” freestyle is accompanied by a Mr Twix music video.

