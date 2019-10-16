The Takoradi-based artiste who is currently promoting his latest single “Things Fall Apart” – which highlights the diluted lifestyles of modern Christians – made this statement on Okay FM.

According to him, the concert is more important to him than church service because after all, he will be asked to pay money at church.

“It’s impossible to cancel my concert for church service. Imagine if I am supposed to choose between a concert and church service one day, I would choose the concert,” he told ABeiku Santana.

He continued: “I will go to the concert, perform and take the cash. Because when I go to church, I would be asked for cash.”

Watch the full interview below.