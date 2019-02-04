The song which features BET Award-winning musician Stonebwoy was released mid-2018 and has since dominated charts, and received major social media rotation.

Edem confirmed the video shoot via his social media pages on Friday, February 1.

In the behind-the-scenes visual release on his social media platforms, both musicians were spotted performing the song in an open place while garbed in all white attire.

We are told the video was shot and directed by his longtime friend Nana Asihene.

He didn’t add the release date but from the look of things, the video will soon be released.

Meanwhile, Edem is out with the official music video for his controversial single, “Toto”, and currently doing good on video streaming platform, YouTube.