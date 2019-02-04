The SHS student who is also an up and coming actress in the Kumawood industry said she had a stressful Christmas celebration during the 2018 Christmas festivities due to her numerous stage performances.

She made this statement during an interview on 'Entertainment Review' on Peace FM over the weekend, claiming that she performed at countless shows in different regions.

Yaa Jackson said she performed three shows within a day and at some point, she had to fly to-and-fro Accra and Kumasi to perform on two different shows on the same day.

“I can say that this Christmas I performed more shows than Shatta Wale,” she stated.

Asked how she arrived at the conclusion, the outspoken Yaa Jackson, who courted controversy a few months ago after revealing in an interview with Delay on the Delay Show that she dated and dumped an old MP because he "refused to pay", emphatically said: “Oh! I have performed more (shows) than Shatta. If Shatta performed a lot of shows, he would have posted them on his pages(Social media pages). I played more shows than Shatta”.

She said she had so many shows to perform to the extent that couldn’t bear the pressure anymore.

Watch the interview below: