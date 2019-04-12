Titled “Ashi Me,” Verony made her first move into the showbiz world under Creative Recordz – a prominent record label owned by produced by legendary sound engineer, Appietus.

Lasting 3 minutes, the mid-tempo afrobeats record talks about a broken heart – the worst moment in every failed relationship.

Verony shows regret after leaving her boyfriend and sorrowfully recounts the love and care she offered while in the relationship.

The Dansoman-native who captured the hearts of many Ghanaians through the 2018 Vodafone Icons seems ready and poised to battle it out with the top female and male musicians.

Her impressive vocals coupled with the arrangement of her debut single creates a perfect picture of her future in the industry.

Stream “Ashi Me” – a song produced by Appietus – below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.