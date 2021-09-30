Voice UK star ERN drops 'Free' collaboration featuring Emmanuel Smith (WATCH)

Citing one of the many instances that awed him about the FREE crooner...he said during the era of the covid pandemic lockdown in the UK, with all its attendant stress and attendant mental issues, the mother of two young kids stayed to schedule and completed her voice training sessions with aplomb.

He said this endeared her to him and made it very easy for him to willingly join ERN to cook her latest song FREE.

Speaking at the launch and release of the sound, Smith said this song is definitely going to be a global hit in blessing souls and leading them to the Most High God the very solution of all of life's challenges.

FREE is the latest work of the UK based Evangelist, entrepreneur and Anti-abuse campaigner with Speakout after a decade long hiatus.