According to the Voice UK star, her desirous intent and dedication to invest time and money in her craft is the DNA of very successful people, she is got it and so she is going to be a success to the glory of God.
Voice UK star ERN drops 'Free' collaboration featuring Emmanuel Smith (WATCH)
Acclaimed vocalist Emmanuel Smith says Gospel artist ERN is destined for the skies in her music career owing to her desire to besting her God-given talent.
Citing one of the many instances that awed him about the FREE crooner...he said during the era of the covid pandemic lockdown in the UK, with all its attendant stress and attendant mental issues, the mother of two young kids stayed to schedule and completed her voice training sessions with aplomb.
He said this endeared her to him and made it very easy for him to willingly join ERN to cook her latest song FREE.
Speaking at the launch and release of the sound, Smith said this song is definitely going to be a global hit in blessing souls and leading them to the Most High God the very solution of all of life's challenges.
FREE is the latest work of the UK based Evangelist, entrepreneur and Anti-abuse campaigner with Speakout after a decade long hiatus.
The song since its release has garnered a good deal of streams on all streaming websites and YouTube and earned the rotational playlist of the countries best radio presenters. Check it out below.
