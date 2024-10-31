Vudumane turns up the vibe to a 100 on catchy new track ‘Too Sexy’

This much-anticipated single is imbued with a touch of bravado and swagger, creating a feel-good bop that fans can’t ignore. Listen to this seamless fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano–dubbed Afropiano–here:

‘Too Sexy’ is all about embracing vibes and getting lost in the moment. The song playfully announces the Ghanaian-Nigerian star is hot to the touch, radiating a boldness indicative of his self-worth and net worth. Additionally, it highlights Vudumane’s signature style, drawing in fans with his charisma and a catchy hook that resonates throughout the song’s charged atmosphere.

With three songs, ‘Jungle,’ ‘XXX,’ and ‘Can You Trust Me,’ still performing well across streaming platforms this year, Vudumane (formerly known as Nyankonton) is still gaining momentum. The ‘Odo Wuo’ breakout star is working harder than ever to redefine his catalog, already collaborating with Davido, Zlatan, Selasi, Anthony B, and Kwabena Kwabena.