Music has been a constant feature in football, particularly among fans, who used songs and chants to express themselves but it was only in 1962 that World Cup organisers began to recognise this and have an official theme song or an anthem or both.
Waka Waka to Ghana Black Stars - Here are iconic songs to enjoy during the World Cup on Audiomack
World Cup winners and incredible goals are often what we reminisce about from previous tournaments. However, there is also another aspect of the game that hits a different tune in our nostalgia and that is anthems and songs.
Recommended articles
The first official anthem of a World Cup came in 1962 when Chile hosted the quadrennial tournament. Los Ramblers’ “El Rock del Mundial” song, which translates to “The Rock of the World Cup”, was the first-ever anthem.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony accentuating the beautiful culture of Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20.
For this year’s World Cup, FIFA released a handful of official songs for the 2022 World Cup.
The first song released was the uplifting track “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, which fuses R&B and Reggae influences.
With plenty to pick from, both official and unofficial, below are some World Cup songs to enjoy while cheering on our favourite team to victory
- ‘Waka Waka’, by Shakira
- Wiyaala – Go Go Black Stars…Goal (2014)
- Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona, AISHA, Davido, a Nigerian singer.
- Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, and Claudia Leitte – We Are One (2014)
- Akon - Oh Africa (Official Video)
- Kweku Flick x Smallgod - Blackstars (World Cup Anthem)
- G.F.A. x King Promise - Black Stars (Bring Back The Love)
- Wavin’ Flag, performed by K’Naan
- ‘Dreamers’ by BTS’ Jung Kook
- Tukoh Taka by Nicki Minaj, Maluma, & Myriam Fares (FIFA Sound)
Check out these songs on Audiomack.
About Audiomack
Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of January 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple’s iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh