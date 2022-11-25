Waka Waka to Ghana Black Stars - Here are iconic songs to enjoy during the World Cup on Audiomack

The first official anthem of a World Cup came in 1962 when Chile hosted the quadrennial tournament. Los Ramblers’ “El Rock del Mundial” song, which translates to “The Rock of the World Cup”, was the first-ever anthem.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony accentuating the beautiful culture of Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20.

For this year’s World Cup, FIFA released a handful of official songs for the 2022 World Cup.

The first song released was the uplifting track “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” featuring Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, which fuses R&B and Reggae influences.

With plenty to pick from, both official and unofficial, below are some World Cup songs to enjoy while cheering on our favourite team to victory

‘Waka Waka’, by Shakira

Wiyaala – Go Go Black Stars…Goal (2014)

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona, AISHA, Davido, a Nigerian singer.

Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, and Claudia Leitte – We Are One (2014)

Akon - Oh Africa (Official Video)

Kweku Flick x Smallgod - Blackstars (World Cup Anthem)

G.F.A. x King Promise - Black Stars (Bring Back The Love)

Wavin’ Flag, performed by K’Naan

‘Dreamers’ by BTS’ Jung Kook

Tukoh Taka by Nicki Minaj, Maluma, & Myriam Fares (FIFA Sound)

