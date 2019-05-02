He assembled some of Kumasi's best rising stars and put them on a mid-tempo jam titled “Dede” (Noise).

Featuring Kwame Baah, Chiki, Phrimpong and Ratty, the track produced by Two Bars is filled with brags upon brags as they show off their lyrical prowess.

The hiplife song comes with a simple but straightforward music video directed by Film God.

Amerado, after getting snubbed by this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards organisers, Charterhouse Ghana Limited, didn’t get discouraged.

Stream the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.