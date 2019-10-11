The hip-hop song is accompanied by a visual with cameo appearances from Ian Wright, Stefflon Don, Davido and Ms Banks.

The song was introduced in season 2 of his comedy mockumentary series #SWIL2 - episode one which currently has 1.2million views.

The teaser was circulated and shared on socials by Michael and fans and collectively has reached over 1million views with Michael’s post on IGTV attaining over 500k.

Season 2 brought back fan favourite Big Shaq - the lead character of the first series who went on to enjoy viral success with the Platinum song “Man’s Not Hot”, which scored UK Top 3 chart success and over 320 million views on YouTube.

On the new single Michael Dapaah said: "After having people wait for a new series of #SWIL, I thought it was important for Big Shaq to bring out new music. Off the back of the series, the feedback was that viewers really liked 'Buss It Down’, so we decided to release this track for the fans.”

Watch the full music video below.