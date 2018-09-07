Watch Davido perform with Wale at sold out concert in US

news

Davido was joined on stage by Wale at the Maryland leg of the ''Locked Up'' tour in the United States.

The ''Locked Up'' train which has seen Davido sell out the House of Blues arena , in Boston, and the Irving Plaza in New York arrived at the Fillmore center in Maryland on Thursday night, September 6th.

The sold out event witnessed a turnout of music lovers who had gathered at the call of the OBO, who did not disappoint with his energetic set.

His performance alongside a live band covered his large number of hits songs from when he emerged on the scene, as he opened the event with 'Damiduro' and 'All of you', he then performed other songs like 'Assurance', 'If', 'Fia' and more, that got the crowd screaming along.

Another highlight of the night was when American-Nigerian rapper Wale joined him on stage and the pair performed the hit single, 'Fine Girls', off the rappers 2017 album, ''Shine.''

Davido has also been added to the line-up of artistes that will be performing at the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live concert holding at the O2 London Arena on the weekend of September 22nd.

Davido to perform with J. Cole, Nelly and Big Sean at Dreamville Festival, US

Davido has been announced to perform alongside J. Cole, Nelly and Big Sean at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, US.

This was announced via a tweet shared on the offical Twitter handle for the festival, [@Dreamvillefest} on Friday, August 31st.

The inaugural edition of the festival which will hold on September 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina, US will be headlined by Dreamville Records boss, J Cole and he will be joined by other international superstars like Davido, Big Sean, Bas, Nelly, Young Thug, Teyana Taylor and more.