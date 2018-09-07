Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Watch Davido perform with Wale at sold out concert in US


Davido Popstar brings out Wale at sold out concert at The Fillmore Center, Maryland, US

Davido continues his tour of the United States with a sold out concert at the FillMore center, Maryland where he was joined on stage by rapper, Wale.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido pictured just before he took to the stage at the Fillmore Center, Maryland, US (Instagram/Davido)

Davido was joined on stage by Wale at the Maryland leg of the ''Locked Up'' tour in the United States.

The ''Locked Up'' train which has seen Davido sell out the House of Blues arena, in Boston, and the Irving Plaza in New York arrived at the Fillmore center in Maryland on Thursday night, September 6th.

The sold out event witnessed a turnout of music lovers who had gathered at the call of the OBO, who did not disappoint with his energetic set.

His performance alongside a live band covered his large number of hits songs from when he emerged on the scene, as he opened the event with 'Damiduro' and 'All of you', he then performed other songs like 'Assurance', 'If', 'Fia' and more, that got the crowd screaming along.

Another highlight of the night was when American-Nigerian rapper Wale joined him on stage and the pair performed the hit single, 'Fine Girls', off the rappers 2017 album, ''Shine.''

View this post on Instagram

TOUCHDOWN DC ! THE FILLMORE SOLD OUT !

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

OBO Raise The Roof Last Night!!

A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Band FIAA Afff! Very Disturbing #Davido

A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on

 

View this post on Instagram

OBO Quality Sound Only!!! #emo#77iP###Davido

A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on

 

View this post on Instagram

SOLD OUT DATES!!! #Davido

A post shared by Davido (@eric_dmw) on

 

Davido has also been added to the line-up of artistes that will be performing at the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live concert holding at the O2 London Arena on the weekend of September 22nd.

 

Davido to perform with J. Cole, Nelly and Big Sean at Dreamville Festival, US

Davido has been announced to perform alongside J. Cole, Nelly and Big Sean at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, US.

Davido play Davido at the Made in America festival (Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

This was announced via a tweet shared on the offical Twitter handle for the festival, [@Dreamvillefest} on Friday, August 31st.

The inaugural edition of the festival which will hold on September 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina, US will be headlined by Dreamville Records boss, J Cole and he will be joined by other international superstars like Davido, Big Sean, Bas, Nelly, Young Thug, Teyana Taylor and more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Recommended Articles

Double EP: Adomaa partners Aftown for the release first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Sept. 8 Double EP Adomaa partners Aftown for the release first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Sept. 8
Newcomers: Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents Newcomers Adinkra the musical to unearth new talents
Down Memory Lane: Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest battle Down Memory Lane Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him toughest battle
Music Video: Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises) Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)
Pulse List: 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend Pulse List 6 bangers we hope to hear at every club this weekend
Song Review: Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’ Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’

Recommended Videos

Video: Cwesi Oteng & Flo'Riva Inc - With Everything (Official Video) Video Cwesi Oteng & Flo'Riva Inc - With Everything (Official Video)
Video: Akesse Brempong - Spontaneous Worship Video Akesse Brempong - Spontaneous Worship
Music Video: Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises) Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Down Memory Lane Sarkodie reveals Ghanaian rapper who gave him...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
4 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
5 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
6 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding scenesbullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet
9 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie...bullet
10 King Promise - Abenabullet

Top Videos

1 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
2 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
3 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
4 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
5 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
6 Video Sarkodie - Can't Let You Go feat. King Promisebullet
7 Music Video Joey B - Stables feat. La Mème Gangbullet
8 Music Video Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)bullet
9 Music Video Sophie Akoto - Ayeyie (Praises)bullet
10 Video Wiyaala - When The Lord Get Us Readybullet

Music

Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
WATCH From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video for “Money” featuring Cabum
Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)
Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others nominated; see full list of nominees for 2018 Afrima
2018 Afrima Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others nominated; see full list of nominees
Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi
Music Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDi