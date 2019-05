Titled “Away”, the mid-tempo afro-pop song produced by Masta Garzy, shades gigolos.

The song which was taken off of Eazzy’s “Solo” EP comes with a high quality visual directed by Xbills Ebenezer.

Featuring some great female and male dancers, the visual captures all sort of dance moves fit for the song.

The visual was shot in a studio set-up but Xbills Ebenezer’s editing techniques gave it life.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your comments using the box below.