WATCH: Godwynn bounces back with "Down Gbeshie"

Fast rising singer Godwynn bounces back again with another song titled "Down Gbeshie".

The party starter tune which talks about the need to be happy regardless of the situations in life, was produced by Willis Beats.

Godwynn has proven himself to be not just a good song writer, but a good singer as well.

His previous release, Eazy is cooking on the airwaves and to double the fun, he follows it up with Down Gbeshie

Both audio and video for Down Gbeshie are ready for streaming.

Enjoy from below.