Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’

news

Former Minister of Trade and Industry and flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah has been spotted dancing his heart out to King Promise’ hit song, ‘Selfish’.

He took to the floors in the studio of Accra-based Adom FM to dance to the song of his favourite musician, King Pomise.

According to him, the talented young musician has every ingredient in his song to make a party last till daybreak.

"Any party without King Promise’s song will be a flop".

Dr Spio Garbrah who is aspiring to be the flagbearer of the opposition NDC twisted and turned to the admiration of the few people.

Earlier, he claimed he is the man to turn things around in Ghana should he get the mandate to lead.

READ MORE: "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese

Watch Video below: