Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’


Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’

He took to the floors in the studio of Accra-based Adom FM to dance to the song of his favourite musician, King Pomise.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former Minister of Trade and Industry and flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah has been spotted dancing his heart out to King Promise’ hit song, ‘Selfish’.

He took to the floors in the studio of Accra-based Adom FM to dance to the song of his favourite musician, King Pomise.

According to him, the talented young musician has every ingredient in his song to make a party last till daybreak.

"Any party without King Promise’s song will be a flop".

Dr Spio Garbrah who is aspiring to be the flagbearer of the opposition NDC twisted and turned to the admiration of the few people.

Earlier, he claimed he is the man to turn things around in Ghana should he get the mandate to lead.

READ MORE: "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese

Watch Video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

MTN Hitmaker 7: Judges unveil final 12 contestants MTN Hitmaker 7 Judges unveil final 12 contestants
Stream: Flowking Stone dishes out new banger "Blow My Mind" featuring Akwaboah Stream Flowking Stone dishes out new banger "Blow My Mind" featuring Akwaboah
Musical style: Mark Okraku hammers Kelvyn Boy: “He has no identity” Musical style Mark Okraku hammers Kelvyn Boy: “He has no identity”
WATCH: Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi WATCH Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi
WATCH: Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of "Reign" album release WATCH Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of "Reign" album release
eShun: Doing only gospel music will limit my talent - Singer reveals eShun Doing only gospel music will limit my talent - Singer reveals

Recommended Videos

Video: Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi
Music Video: Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants
Video: Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba Video Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba



Top Articles

1 Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwawbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 WATCH DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates,...bullet
4 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
5 Supa Ghana 2Pac drops his debut song (LISTEN)bullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 WATCH Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of...bullet
9 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
10 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet

Related Articles

Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese
VIDEO DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
VIDEOS DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife
Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online
Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows her expensive habits and we are blown
Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and more

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
3 Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Video Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Babullet
5 Music Video Ova Wise - Me & Youbullet
6 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
7 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
8 Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazibullet
9 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet
10 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet

Music

Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba
WATCH Rapper Ypee jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge
MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugene
MzVee Singer drops new Afrobeats sound "Bend Down" with Kuami Eugene
Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me &amp; You” music video
WATCH Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me & You” music video
Tee Rhyme
LISTEN Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP
X
Advertisement