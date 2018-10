news

Reggae/afro-dancehall artiste Jupitar hooks up with Lynx Entertainment label artiste Kuami Eugene for a new afrobeats single, titled “Eternity”.

Just like the title, the song reiterates the ins and outs of true love and gives antidotes to broken relationships.

The song produced by MOG comes with a simple but classy music video directed by Jhey Too Cool.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.