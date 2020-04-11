Ghanaian rising afro-fusion artist Khalifina has finally released her long awaited song titled, “Slow Down”.

The banger features AMG beyond Kontrol rap star, Medikal.

The song and video were produced by Yung D3mz and directed by Scilla Owusu.

Shot at V for Vanity in Ghana, the video takes you through an interactive art experience using lights to illuminate the African progression from continuous subjugation and persecution to emancipation and greatness.

The video also shows the use of Neon lights meticulously designed to engage and educate the audience on African culture and history.

“Slow Down” was birthed through Scilla Owusu’s novel initiative Youngtrepreneurs, a non-profit organization that provides workshops and job opportunities to young creatives in Ghana.

Courtesy of winning the 2019 Music & Business workshop, Khalifina won $5,000 USD investment towards her career through the competition, which graced her the opportunity to perform at Afrochella Festival 2020. It was through her triumph that she got the opportunity to feature Medikal in a fully funded single and music video, titled "Slow Down".

“Winning the competition boosted my confidence and made me realise that when you want something you need to work hard and make the sacrifices for them,” Khalifina described her experience after becoming victorious at the Music & Business workshop.

Watch music video below: