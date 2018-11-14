Pulse.com.gh logo
Fuse ODG’s brother Kojo Talr drops debut music video for “Obaa Hemaa”

The slow-tempo jam produced by Mr Midstrike compliments African women and the unique kind of love they show men.

Kojo Talr - Obaa Hemaa play

Kojo Talr - Obaa Hemaa

Rising Ghanaian afrobeats musician Kojo Talr has finally dropped the official music video for his debut single, titled “Obaa Hemaa” (meaning ‘queen’).

The song is accompanied by a classy featuring a sassy young African woman who gives Kojo every reason to love her forever.

“Obaa Hemaa” musician video was shot in Accra by JWillz.

Kojo Talr is an afro-pop singer who doubles as a fashion designer. As the younger brother of the British musician of Ghanaian descent, Fuse ODG, who is best known for his 2013 hit single “Antenna” and “Azonto”, Bernard Oppong known by his stage name as Kojo Talr comes from a family that has a strong interest and passion for music.

KojoTalr and his siblings were integral members of their church choir, where they always took lead roles in ministrations.

As a young man who’s very passionate about music and the desire to nurture his talent, he has been understudying his big brother Fuse ODG even before he (Fuse ODG) made it to mainstream music.

The “much-talented” Kojo Talr is a young fashion designer who designs his big brother's (Fuse ODG) outfits and manages his clothing line.

Kojo is someone who is committed to what he does and has a desire to succeed and wouldn't settle for anything less.

Kojo Talr believes in Africa and it’s even evident in his fashion works and the music he does. He again represents his belief in Africa in his stage name Kojo Talr.

He believes in the concept of a new Africa which urges Africans in the motherland and the diaspora to rebuild their community and mentality to show to the world, the beautiful side of Africa, and to propagate self-love amongst the black race.

Stream the full music below.

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

