The former hitmaker champ tells the love and disappointing heartbreak story in this Enibaid conceptualised video of which he finds his soft side, delivering melodious chorus.

The MOG produced afrobeat song, is a remake of the original which featured on his “KOK” album, this time mixed by Qhola Beatz, and featured producer/singer Gachios.

Koo Ntakra is finally getting out of the shells, and with this kind of groovy sounds, he is certainly set for the top.

Watch the video below.