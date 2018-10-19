Pulse.com.gh logo
WATCH: Kuami Eugene & Davido outdoor "Meji Meji"

Kuami Eugene has hooked with Nigerian pop star Davido for yet another classic Afrobeats tune, titled "Meji Meji".

Kuami Eugene and Davido play

Kuami Eugene and Davido

Lynx Entertainment leading star Kuami Eugene has hooked with Nigerian pop star Davido for yet another classic Afrobeats tune, titled "Meji Meji".

With a touch of Francophone sounds mixed with Nigerian Afropop instrumentations from the bosom of Fresh VDM, the duo lay their different vocals with calmness, creating a unique soft sound for every ear.

The song comes with a classic video shot in Ghana by Twitch.

Enjoy the full music video below and don't forget to share your views with us.

 

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

