WATCH: Kuami Eugene & Davido outdoor "Meji Meji"

Lynx Entertainment leading star Kuami Eugene has hooked with Nigerian pop star Davido for yet another classic Afrobeats tune, titled "Meji Meji".

With a touch of Francophone sounds mixed with Nigerian Afropop instrumentations from the bosom of Fresh VDM, the duo lay their different vocals with calmness, creating a unique soft sound for every ear.

The song comes with a classic video shot in Ghana by Twitch.

Enjoy the full music video below and don't forget to share your views with us.