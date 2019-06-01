Meaning ‘shut up’ in the Akan dialect, the title reflects his lifestyle and that of his featured artiste, Sarkodie.

The song which has been hyped for weeks finally has a video with directing credit to Babs Direction.

“Yedin” is a subliminal shot to fellow rappers but most importantly, broke guys who live fake lifestyles to impress people around them.

Sarkodie, for the first time, opens up explicitly about his wealth and stack of cash in his bank account.

He brags and tells the world that he secretly possesses huge sums of cash in his account and that people will be shocked when he shows off.

The visual features some hotties and party moments, and practically reflects the concept of the song.

Enjoy the full visual below