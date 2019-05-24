The slow-tempo reggae banger produced by Eddie Kay sheds light on how ignorant some Ghanaians are when it comes to cleanliness and charges them to change.

From plastic wastes to open defecation, Mayor finds these acts as demeaning to his country and therefore wants immediate action to be taken.

“Waking up every day and looking at the open gutters choked with different colours of plastic bottles and rubbers makes me go insane,” Mayor told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview on Friday, May 24.

With this project, the versatile vocalist is focused on educating children and the youth on cleanliness and its benefits across the country.

“My target is to educate the children and the youth across Ghana on the necessity to protect the environment we live.

“I will achieve this by visiting the various schools and engaging them in talks, health walks and clean up exercises, and possibly donate dust bins to these schools,” he said.

He further stated: “We are starting the ‘Keep Ghana Clean’ campaign project on June 20, 2019.”

“Let us stop apportioning blames and come together as children of God called for a purpose to this course to combat this challenge,” he advised Ghanaians.

Enjoy the video directed by Mr Mouss below.