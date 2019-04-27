Titled “Father”, the gospel-like afrobeats song talks about Medikal’s rise to fame.

From sleeping on the streets to grabbing the attention of the international mainstream media, Medikal attributes his success to the almighty father (God).

The slow-tempo jam comes with a clean shot by ThePhotographerX and features cameo appearances from AMG Business crew in the United States.

The visual captures Medikal on the streets with his ‘boys’ and appearing in a church with Davido where they perform the song together.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.