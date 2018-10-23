news

Musician Nana Boroo has made a comeback with a brand new single, titled “Dada Naa”.

The hip-hop/hiplife jam is accompanied by a classy music video.

Directed by Kofi Awuah II, Nana Boroo gets wavy, shows off luxury cars and houses while getting his bragging rights in the process.

He portrays himself as the same artiste we’ve known since his first hit, “Aha Ye De”.

The video for the Atown TSB-produced song features cameo appearances from Donzy, D Cryme, Stay Jay and Possigee.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.