After spending most of his latter part of last year on tour with Ms Lauryn Hill, Patoranking has been refining his artistry and focused on elevating his music to the next level.

His upcoming album, WILMER is set to release this summer along with extensive new songs for his fans.

Born and raised in Lagos, Patoranking is widely ranked amongst the gifted musicians in African music and we see him deliver his usual positive message in this contagious song using relatable lyrics.

He is joined by the award winning singer Davido to make power declarations to inspire personal breakthroughs.

“Confirm” is available on all digital retail providers.

Enjoy the full music video below.