WATCH: Rev Obofour performs Kuami Eugene’s “Angela” in church

Popular Kumasi-based preacher Prophet Asanteman Bofuor aka Rev Obofour has yet again taken a secular music to his church.

The General Overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel who is known for performing different renditions of top secular songs including Shatta Wale and Daddy Lumba's records has done it again.

This time, his picked a hit single from Lynx Entertainment record label frontman Kuami Eugene and refixed with his own gospel verses.

Rev Obofour jumped on Kuami Eugene’s breakthrough single, titled “Angela” and added lyrics that shade and send threats to ‘witches and wizards’.

“Everywhere you go, I go dey there ooo//if you fly nkoa I go crash you ooo//If you don’t want trouble don’t fly ooo//Every corner me I dey work there//Abeyifo)…Cape Coast abiyifo)” he sings.

Watch the full video below.