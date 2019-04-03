The SarkCess Music record label owner and leader of SarkNation – his official fan army – shared a video on Wednesday, April 3, asking his fans to vote for him to win more awards at the 20th edition of the VGMA.

He started off by stating that the video wasn’t meant for show off but he did it for his loyal followers.

“Let me make it clear, this video has nothing to do with me showing off my awards. I think sometimes in life, you need to sit back and appreciate how far you’ve come. This video is strictly for SarkNation,” he said. “…since Sarkodie came into the industry, I think it’s been incredible and I thank you guys so much.”

The “Friends to Enemies” rapper further stated the reason why he deserves more awards including the “Artiste of the Decade”. He backed his reason with ‘consistency’ and winning the “Artiste of the Year” award twice, and giving credit to God.

“I have 21 VGMAs. Something that stands out of the 21 awards is the fact that I picked up ‘Artiste of the Year’ twice which shows that we’ve really worked hard.”

“…reflecting back on my career, I think ‘consistency’ is the word that always pops up and I thank God because I don’t have the keys or plan for that.”

He concluded by saying he is fighting for his fans who feel the need to be appreciated.

“…I don’t need the VGMA for myself – I need it for my followers who have been supporting me and feel the need to be appreciated.”

Watch the full video below.