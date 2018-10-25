WATCH: Shegah finally drops "Let's Go Remake" featuring Naji Star, Seeta Kamani & Tsoobi

news

Dancehall songstress Shegah has remixed her 2015 hit song, "Let's Go" with rising female musicians.

The afro-dancehall song which originally featured Rashid Mettal has been remade to kick-start Shegah's female fraternity unity project.

Featuring rising stars Naji Star, Seeta Kamani and Tsoobi, the mid-tempo jam comes with a ghetto and party-themed music video directed by King Luu.

The stars were spotted roaming the streets of Accra while having a lot of fun.

Enjoy the full music video below and don't forget to share your candid views with us.