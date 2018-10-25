Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


WATCH: Shegah finally drops "Let's Go Remake" featuring Naji Star, Seeta Kamani & Tsoobi

Featuring rising stars Naji Star, Seeta Kamani and Tsoobi, the mid-tempo jam comes with a ghetto and party-themed music video directed by King Luu.

  • Published:
Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternity play Seeta Kamani, Naji Star and Tsoobi are the first batch to kick-start Shegah's project (Facebook)

Dancehall songstress Shegah has remixed her 2015 hit song, "Let's Go" with rising female musicians.

The afro-dancehall song which originally featured Rashid Mettal has been remade to kick-start Shegah's female fraternity unity project.

Featuring rising stars Naji Star, Seeta Kamani and Tsoobi, the mid-tempo jam comes with a ghetto and party-themed music video directed by King Luu.

READ MORE: Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternity

The stars were spotted roaming the streets of Accra while having a lot of fun.

Enjoy the full music video below and don't forget to share your candid views with us.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

WATCH: Jupitar drops "Eternity" with Kuami Eugene WATCH: Jupitar drops "Eternity" with Kuami Eugene
Ministry of Trade adopts Okyeame Kwame's 'Made in Ghana' song Ministry of Trade adopts Okyeame Kwame's 'Made in Ghana' song
6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts
4 music videos where Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been together in 7 years 4 music videos where Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been together in 7 years
Patoranking performs at TIDAL X concert alongside Meek Mill, Lil Wayne Patoranking performs at TIDAL X concert alongside Meek Mill, Lil Wayne
Stonebwoy removes Sean Paul from “Epistles of Mama” album, changes release date on iTunes Stonebwoy removes Sean Paul from “Epistles of Mama” album, changes release date on iTunes

Recommended Videos

Shegah X Naji Star X Seeta Kamani X Tsoobi - Let's Go Remake Shegah X Naji Star X Seeta Kamani X Tsoobi - Let's Go Remake
Music Video: Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video: Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugene
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get raunchy in 'Fever' music video Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get raunchy in 'Fever' music video



Top Articles

1 Stonebwoy removes Sean Paul from “Epistles of Mama” album, changes...bullet
2 How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Chartsbullet
3 Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentialsbullet
4 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Chartsbullet
5 Shatta Wale debuts Billboard Charts with “Reign” albumbullet
6 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
7 R2bees features Wizkid in new musicbullet
8 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
9 New Music Ramzy Amui - Asomdwee (Prod. by Kaywa)bullet
10 Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' videobullet

Top Videos

1 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
2 Music Video: M.anifest & HHP - Jigahbullet
3 Music Video: Kwesi Arthur x Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waitingbullet
4 Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD)bullet
5 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
6 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
7 Maa U - Deka (Unity)bullet
8 Music Video: Nana Boroo - Dada Naabullet
9 Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spiritbullet
10 Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Enobullet

Music

You get a chance to work with Keri Hilson
Keri Hilson to perform at club opening in Abuja
Maa U
Meet MaaU EG – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star?
Joyce Blessing
Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon"
Kwesi Arthur x Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waiting
Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual
X
Advertisement