The Bigail Music label signee has been off the music scene for a while to focus on a new record, and now, she is back with a new dance vibe and flavour titled “Koto Mame”.

The title which translates as ‘bend down’ in the Akan dialect has some infectious flavour and quick to move listeners’ feet.

Produced by P-Qwayz, the song is accompanied by creative, choreography-filled scenes shot in Accra by King Culture.

It features the same choreographers in Bisa K’dei’s hit single “Mansa”.

Enjoy the full music video below.

https://youtu.be/wSpsxA_ZE3M