This comes off as Strongman’s first official single after his exit from Sarkcess Music label.

Love is a beautiful thing and that is what Strongman preaches in this new single by showering his woman with mesmerizing words of praises.

He goes on to profess his undying love for this woman promising to go with her to the end of the world and back.

The Bhim Nation prodigy KelvynBoy also joins in with his sweet melodies to spice things up.

Shot in a very serene atmosphere, Strongman is seen spending a good time with his woman putting smiles on her face with his words.

Enjoy the video directed by Kofi Awuah II below.