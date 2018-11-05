Pulse.com.gh logo
Watch Wendy Shay’s thrilling act at Miss Malaika 2018 grand finale

Teasing the audience with song after song, Wendy Shay owned the stage at Miss Malaika grand finale.

Watch Wendy Shay’s thrilling act at Miss Malaika 2018 play

Wendy Shay

Despite the negative publicity during the week preceding Miss Malaika 2018, the resilient Wendy Shay let the audience dazzled with her performance.

This time it appeared the Musician has taken Rosemond Brown’s advice and was being herself. Dressed in a simple jumpsuit with a trailing blue one-sided cape, the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker appeared to be in her own skin.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay shuts down reporter for asking a ‘dumb’ question

The musician earlier during the week made headlines when she called out a reporter for asking a ‘dumb question’ which turned out not to be dumb after all.

Teasing the audience with song after song, Wendy Shay did own the stage that night. Maybe for all its’ worth the bashing over her ‘dumb question’ statement was worth it.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

