In his latest single, titled “Taacum” and produced by long-time buddy Dugud, he brags like no other while firing shots at ‘copy and paste’ rappers in Ghana music.

He recruits former BBnZ Live label artiste Stargo who also delivers some hot bars to support HS’ claims.

The slow-tempo, heavy bass-laced hip-hop jam comes with a pool party-themed visual directed by Brony Hans.

In the video, he assembles many hot chicks to a poolside where they jammed to the song in a wild set-up.

Enjoy the full music video below and share your views with us.