WatsUp TV draw thousands for 2023 Sunset Music Festival Sky Music in Accra

Selorm Tali

On Saturday, March 4, the Sunset Music Festival brought together big-name DJs to Alora Beach Resort, Laboma Accra for a night of immersive music and vibes.

Setting the pace as one of the largest DJ and artist festivals in Accra, Ghana, the festival brought in crowds of over 1,000 attendees to the coast of venue.

With a vibrant stage, state-of-the-art sound systems, and mesmerizing and striking visual effects, Sunset Music Festival featured a diverse lineup of top Amapiano, Afrobeat, and electronic dance music DJs, such as DJ Rock-E, DJ Toyor,DJ Sly , DJ Raya, Ken & Seth and VJ Scaro.

Later in the evening, before the night's headliner, DJSky, assumed stage, each of the other guest performers took turns to anchor a unique set that saw them merging music, culture, and nature in a unique and memorable way.

The festival began in the middle of a bright Saturday afternoon, and thousands of music fans from across the nation attended, including a special guest, Hollywood actor and comedian Michael Blackson.

The night featured a variety of interactive art pieces, food vendors, and other entertaining diversions in addition to the music. DJSky climaxed the night's activities with an unstoppable back-to-back fusion of Amapiano and EDMS music—a set that claimed to be a celebration of music, culture, and nature.

The event was Powered by WatsUp TV, The Pan African Entertainment TV Channel

