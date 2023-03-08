WatsUp TV draw thousands for 2023 Sunset Music Festival Sky Music in Accra

With a vibrant stage, state-of-the-art sound systems, and mesmerizing and striking visual effects, Sunset Music Festival featured a diverse lineup of top Amapiano, Afrobeat, and electronic dance music DJs, such as DJ Rock-E, DJ Toyor,DJ Sly , DJ Raya, Ken & Seth and VJ Scaro.

Later in the evening, before the night's headliner, DJSky, assumed stage, each of the other guest performers took turns to anchor a unique set that saw them merging music, culture, and nature in a unique and memorable way.

The festival began in the middle of a bright Saturday afternoon, and thousands of music fans from across the nation attended, including a special guest, Hollywood actor and comedian Michael Blackson.

The night featured a variety of interactive art pieces, food vendors, and other entertaining diversions in addition to the music. DJSky climaxed the night's activities with an unstoppable back-to-back fusion of Amapiano and EDMS music—a set that claimed to be a celebration of music, culture, and nature.

The event was Powered by WatsUp TV, The Pan African Entertainment TV Channel

