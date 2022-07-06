RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘We don’t value our own’ - Reggie says after documentary recognizes his impact

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

The pioneer of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, has pointed out that Ghanaians do not value the achievements of their own.

Reggie Rockstone
Reggie Rockstone

He said this while commenting on a documentary on Afrobeats by a Nigerian film maker, Ayo Shonaiya. The documentary titled, Afrobeats: The Backstory and premiered by Netflix, has generated several points of views since it was aired.

Recommended articles

According to Reggie, he has produced a similar documentary on hiplife, but unfortunately, many broadcasting firms in the country declined to air it.

“Now that this new documentary {on Afrobeats} is out, people are saying I never did something like that. I did it 10 years ago, 10 years, and it is lying down. It is extensive. Everybody was featured in it, including Obrafour and co. So, this is why I tell you I feel disrespected. We don’t value our own. Listen, the documentary, I can say to you, is better than the one you watched.”

He further disclosed that the documentary he produced was led by professor from New York, who has written a book on the genre.

“My country I have approached so many times. I can’t even get it on TV3, so it is a good question you just asked. This documentary was shot by a professor from New York. It is extensive. You will see everybody in this documentary. It is called ‘Living The Hiplife’. Then he wrote a book. It is lying there right now. I have been talking about this, but nobody seems to care.”

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Fireboy

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

Davido, Tems

Gyakie Drops Second Single Ahead Of Her “My Diary” EP

Gyakie