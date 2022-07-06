He said this while commenting on a documentary on Afrobeats by a Nigerian film maker, Ayo Shonaiya. The documentary titled, Afrobeats: The Backstory and premiered by Netflix, has generated several points of views since it was aired.
‘We don’t value our own’ - Reggie says after documentary recognizes his impact
The pioneer of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, has pointed out that Ghanaians do not value the achievements of their own.
According to Reggie, he has produced a similar documentary on hiplife, but unfortunately, many broadcasting firms in the country declined to air it.
“Now that this new documentary {on Afrobeats} is out, people are saying I never did something like that. I did it 10 years ago, 10 years, and it is lying down. It is extensive. Everybody was featured in it, including Obrafour and co. So, this is why I tell you I feel disrespected. We don’t value our own. Listen, the documentary, I can say to you, is better than the one you watched.”
He further disclosed that the documentary he produced was led by professor from New York, who has written a book on the genre.
“My country I have approached so many times. I can’t even get it on TV3, so it is a good question you just asked. This documentary was shot by a professor from New York. It is extensive. You will see everybody in this documentary. It is called ‘Living The Hiplife’. Then he wrote a book. It is lying there right now. I have been talking about this, but nobody seems to care.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh