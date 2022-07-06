‘We don’t value our own’ - Reggie says after documentary recognizes his impact

According to Reggie, he has produced a similar documentary on hiplife, but unfortunately, many broadcasting firms in the country declined to air it.

“Now that this new documentary {on Afrobeats} is out, people are saying I never did something like that. I did it 10 years ago, 10 years, and it is lying down. It is extensive. Everybody was featured in it, including Obrafour and co. So, this is why I tell you I feel disrespected. We don’t value our own. Listen, the documentary, I can say to you, is better than the one you watched.”

He further disclosed that the documentary he produced was led by professor from New York, who has written a book on the genre.