The slow-tempo song which dominates funeral playlists in Ghana and some African countries is notable for its ‘Igbo’ verse sang by Ampadu’s band member Aberekyireba Kofi Sammy.

But Aberekyireba Kofi Sammy has made clear that his verse is gibberish and has no true meaning, adding that it was just added to add some flavour to the entire song.

“Only a few words were Igbo,” Aberekyireba Kofi Sammy told Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM yesterday, adding, “the rest were gibberish. All the words mean nothing.”

Another highlife legend, Kaakyere Kwame Appiah, who was present during the interview also opined that the verse came out of creativity and that the practice is allowed in music.

He said Stonebwoy’s verse on his hit single “Putuu” is just an example of using gibberish words out of creativity.

“It is creativity and it is allowed in music,” Kaakyere Kwame Appiah told Abeiku Santana.

Watch the interview below.