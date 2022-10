Wendy Shay announces new date to release her new ‘Enigma’ EP which caused her to lose her lover

"It’s hard for hard-working women to get genuine love. While I was on the road chasing my passion my so-called best friend was also chasing my man, and now they are together So ShayGang excuse me for my language, this song is very personal,” Wendy Shay said whilst announcing a new single from the EP.

The original release date for her new ‘Enigma’ EP as revealed by the Rufftown Records signed songstress was Friday, October 21, 2022. However, Rufftown Records and Wendy Shay have decided to push the release of the ‘Enigma’ EP to November 11, 2022.

Wendy Shay will release the first single off the EP on Friday, October 21, 2022, to whet the appetite of all her fans and give music lovers an insight into what they should expect on the full EP.

Wendy Shay has released two songs so far in 2022. ‘Survivor’, the first single she released in 2022 is a song that talks about how she survived a major heartbreak from her ex-lover and is without any doubt chalking a lot of successes ever since its release.

Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

It has topped many music charts and recorded over 70 million total streams on various music streaming platforms, including the popular video viewing and sharing platform, YouTube.

Wendy Shay stepped up her A-game for the year with the release of the much-talked-about song titled ‘Warning’. The hot jam has fast become a street anthem for a lot of music lovers, especially ladies who associate with the lyrics Wendy Shay passionately sings about in the song.