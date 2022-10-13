Wendy Shay announces new release date for her ‘Enigma’ EP

However, Rufftown Records and Wendy Shay have decided to push the release of the ‘Enigma’ EP to November 11, 2022.

Wendy Shay will release the first single off the EP on Friday, October 21, 2022, to tease her fans and give music lovers an insight into what they should expect on the full EP.

Wendy Shay has released two songs so far in 2022. ‘Survivor’, the first single she released in 2022, is a song that talks about how she survived a major heartbreak from her ex-lover and is without any doubt chalking a lot of successes ever since its release.

It has topped many music charts and recorded over 70 million total streams on various music streaming platforms, including the popular video viewing and sharing platform, YouTube.

Wendy Shay stepped up her A-game for the year with the release of the much-talked-about song titled ‘Warning’.

The hot jam has fast become a street anthem for a lot of music lovers, especially ladies who associate with the lyrics Wendy Shay passionately sings about in the song.