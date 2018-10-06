Wendy Shay begs God to save her in new song 'Psalm 35'

news

"Plead my cause, O Lord, with them that strive with me: fight against them that fight against me" are the words which begins the Chapter 35 of Psalm. A petition to the Father in the Heavens is what Wendy Shay makes on this new single we have for you here.

Currently, the most talked about female artiste in the music industry, Wendy Addo popularly known as Wendy Shay who is signed to RuffTown Records is receving attacks from all angles and she puts her faith and trust in God as He would be the only one to help her in this battle.

She calls on Lynx Entertainment's Kuami Eugene and SarkCess Music's Sarkodie to feature on this track here and their input is just tremendous.

Both acts have a personal experience and they channel it all in their vocals. MOG Beatz on deck for the production.

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka