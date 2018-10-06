Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wendy Shay begs God to save her in new song 'Psalm 35'


Audio Wendy Shay begs God to save her in new song 'Psalm 35'

She calls on Lynx Entertainment's Kuami Eugene and SarkCess Music's Sarkodie to feature on this track here and their input is just tremendous.

  • Published:

"Plead my cause, O Lord, with them that strive with me: fight against them that fight against me" are the words which begins the Chapter 35 of Psalm. A petition to the Father in the Heavens is what Wendy Shay makes on this new single we have for you here.

Currently, the most talked about female artiste in the music industry, Wendy Addo popularly known as Wendy Shay who is signed to RuffTown Records is receving attacks from all angles and she puts her faith and trust in God as He would be the only one to help her in this battle.

play

 

She calls on Lynx Entertainment's Kuami Eugene and SarkCess Music's Sarkodie to feature on this track here and their input is just tremendous.

Both acts have a personal experience and they channel it all in their vocals. MOG Beatz on deck for the production.

 

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

WATCH: Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill WATCH Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill
VIDEO: Rapper Blaq Sam who allegedly got mad drops hot new freestyle VIDEO Rapper Blaq Sam who allegedly got mad drops hot new freestyle
VIDEO: Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge VIDEO Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge
WATCH: Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti” WATCH Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti”
#BFSuma10Years: Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, others gear up for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018 #BFSuma10Years Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, others gear up for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018
Ahkan: Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering - Ruff N Smooth member Ahkan Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering - Ruff N Smooth member

Recommended Videos

Video: Enam - Biibi Ba Video Enam - Biibi Ba
Video: Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Samini Video Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Samini
Audio: Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa) Audio Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)



Top Articles

1 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance French...bullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 VIDEO Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challengebullet
4 #BiibiBaChallenge 7 best “Biibi Ba” freestyles featuring Sarkodiebullet
5 WATCH Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Millbullet
6 Thanks But No Thanks I will not do porn again, Lord Paper...bullet
7 WATCH Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti”bullet
8 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
9 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
10 VIDEO Rapper Blaq Sam who allegedly got mad drops hot...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Enam - Biibi Babullet
2 Music Video KODA - Hosannabullet
3 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
4 Video Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Saminibullet
5 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
6 Listen Wendy Shay begs God to save her in new song 'Psalm 35'bullet
7 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist'...bullet
8 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet
9 Audio Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)bullet
10 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet

Music

Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert
Battle Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert
Sir &amp; Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)
LISTEN Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with song
Okomfour Kwadee
The Comeback! Support Okomfour Kwadee's comeback by playing his songs this weekend - Prince Mackay pleads
Wiyaala live at 16th London African Music Festival, UK
Lioness Tour London shows Wiyaala love (WATCH)
X
Advertisement