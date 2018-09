news

RuffTown Record signed artiste Wendy Shay isn't slowing down anytime soon giving to her ShayTants the best of the best with her talent.

"Astalavista" is the title of this new single and the RuffTown Record signed act add up to her first two singles which have already been released.



Wendy Addo is a nurse by profession but the passion goes into the line of music and the craft shows it all.

