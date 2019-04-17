However, it has turned out that the budding musicians were only caught in that cosy moment for a music video shoot and not what fans were thinking.

The Lynx singer shared a hot shot of himself with the Rufftown Record’s signee to announce that he recruited her to play a video vixen role in his new music video “No More” which features Sarkodie.

The songstress was characterized as Kuami Eugene’s girlfriend who doesn't want him again in the visuals but to some fans, they are actually so cute together and they should make it real, that is if it’s not real yet on our blind side.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.