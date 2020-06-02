After teasing their loyal fans with their first ever photo o social media, Wendy Shay drops a soothing afrobeats sound which got infectious hooks from the “Ataa Adwoa” hitmaker.

Produced by Chensee Beatz, the slow-tempo ballad delves deep into how lovers who live apart or are in distance relationship sometimes pine uncontrollably for each other.

The song is accompanied by a colourful visual with a simple, straightforward storyline, directed by Yaw Skyface.

This is the fourth song coming from Wendy Shay in 2020.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.