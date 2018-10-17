Pulse.com.gh logo
Wendy Shay reenacts sexual affair with Bullet in new music video

Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Eno play

Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Eno

RuffTown Records signed artiste Wendy Shay reenacts the sexual affairs allegations in her latest video for "The Boy Is Mine".

She stands tall ready to protect what is hers and is not ready to go.

Eno who is featured on this record becomes that friend who is not loyal and plays the greedy role. She adds the rap element on this record.

It's a double dosage which comes along with a music video which was shot by Yaw SkyFace.

Enjoy the video below.

 

