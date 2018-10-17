Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

RuffTown Records signed artiste Wendy Shay reenacts the sexual affairs allegations in her latest video for "The Boy Is Mine".

She stands tall ready to protect what is hers and is not ready to go.

Eno who is featured on this record becomes that friend who is not loyal and plays the greedy role. She adds the rap element on this record.

It's a double dosage which comes along with a music video which was shot by Yaw SkyFace.

Enjoy the video below.