Wendy Shay shades Afia Schwar for dancing to her music; latter replies

The Singer was one of the artistes who performed at the launch.on Friday, July 23, 2021.

She performed her hit song, Stevie Wonder, which features Shatta Wale.

And during Wendy's performance, Afia Schwar was the only person on the floor dancing to her song, an act that seems to have surprised the singer.

So while concluding her performance, Wendy Shay threw jabs at theAfia Schwar.

"If you work hard and God blesses you, your haters are going to dance for you," she said before going off the stage.

But in response to Shay, Afia Schwarzenegger told the RuffTown artiste, she only danced because Shatta Wale featured on the song and not because of “failure” like her.

Afia also described Wendy as a drug addict.

"I like this song because of @shattawalenima not any failure Anaa drug addict biaa."

Schwar and Shay have not had a friendly relationship since the latter popped up as a singer in 2018.