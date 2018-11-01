Wendy Shay shuts down reporter for asking a ‘dumb’ question

news

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay was not in the mood for her latest interview calling a reporter dump for asking who she is.

A viral video making rounds on the internet shows the ‘Bedroom Commando’ singer verbally abusing a reporter for doing her job. The interview which started off on calm waters sunk very quickly when Wendy Shay abruptly ended the interview on the grounds of being asked a ‘dumb’ question.

After giving a preview of various songs she had under her belt and asking Ghanaians to accept her for who she is as Wendy Shay. The reporter followed up by asking, “Who is Wendy Shay?” Apparently, the musician got irked by the question and responded by saying, “Who am I as Wendy Shay? … Can we cut the question … this is a dumb question.”

With disbelief written all over her face, she proceeded to walk out on the reporter. So, my readers, I ask, who are you?

Video credit: Joy FM

WATCH VIDEO HERE: