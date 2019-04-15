The “Uber Driver” hitmaker left a mark with her electrifying performance at the Commonwealth Hall on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Garbed in in a lemon green apparel and a pair of black sneakers, the RuffTown Records signed act wiggled and shook her wonderful goodies for the Vandals, driving them crazy.

She entered the stage with her latest “All For You,” and followed up with her hit singles, “Bedroom Commando” and “Astalavista.”

Her performance, which is the talk of town, ended with a magic: the Vandals created their own rendition of “Uber Driver,” which got Wendy Shay shocked.

Watch her full performance below.