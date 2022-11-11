Wendy Shay's ‘Enigma’ is finally here

Wendy’s first Ep ‘Enigma’ has 7 solid songs with no feature that were created by herself and the talented team for all music lovers.

Even though the album was originally supposed to be released on Friday, October 21, 2022, the Rufftown Records signee and her management decided to change the release date to today, November 11, 2022.

Wendy Shay however dropped one of the songs off the album on Friday, October 21, 2022, titled ‘Heaven’ and already it is one of the most Shazammed songs from the top 200 songs in Ghana.

The ‘Enigma’ EP tracks are all songs that have a feel-good dance.

“Enigma” which means ‘A person or thing that is mysterious or difficult to understand,’ suggests that Wendy Shay is about to tell the story of how difficult it is for people to understand her unorthodox brand.

There were features on the album that has top producers’ likers MOG Beatz, Samsney, Danny Beatz, and Jay Scratch.

We hope Wendy Shay’s conviction that all their fans and music lovers across the world will be blown away by her first EP is true.