This comes after the mid-tempo afro-pop jam which was released in 2019 garnered one million streams across the various digital platforms.

The official music video, however, has received nearly 2 million views on YouTube alone.

Wendy Shay, who couldn’t hide her joy upon receiving the certificate, took to Instagram on Friday, June 19, to celebrate with her loyal Shay Gangs fan army.

She shares a video celebrating the success with the caption: “Gratitude. ‘All for You’ clocks A Million streams.”

Ditto Music is an online music distribution company. It’s an award-winning online music distribution service based in London.

It distributes music to 160 digital music stores, including Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, VEVO, Apple Music, Beatport, Deezer and Shazam.

