'What shows I couldn’t make it to best gospel artiste category' - Joyce Blessing to VGMA

She made these remarks in an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The ‘Oluwa is Involved’ singer reiterated that she deserved to be nominated in that category.

“I should have been nominated in the gospel artiste of the year category too. If I was nominated for best gospel song, what shows I couldn’t make it to best gospel artiste category?” she said.

However, Joyce Blessing indicated that she will come out at the right time to speak about the VGMAs.

“I am waiting for the right time to speak on the VGMA. I’ve been through a lot for time now and I am rebuilding my career. I need to stay focused. This is not the time to fight over awards,” she said.

At the moment, she is promoting her new single titled ‘Trending.’ Not long ago, rumors about an alleged split with her husband, who was also her manager, Dave Joy, were awash in the media.

As a result of this, there was an evident plunge in a her music career, which resulted in the artiste deleting and reopening her social media accounts. Regardless of this, she strongly believes her craft will survive as she is not deterred about anything else.