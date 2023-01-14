Whoever claims is strong try me in battle - Gifty Hammond dares

It is a motivational track admonishing everyone to seek the face of God in times of adversity.

The visuals that accompany her song are already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.

The new song is currently enjoying Television and Radio airplay as well as on all music streaming platforms.

According to the gospel artist, “God is greater than whatever we face here in this world, and He fights for us still today.”

"When the problems of life become overwhelming and all hope seems to be lost the assurance of the Almighty God in Exodus 14:14 is still active and always ready to overcome for us in battle," she said

Adding that the enemy is real and fierce and will stop at nothing to bring defeat and destruct you but never will he defeat you if you hand over the battles to him.