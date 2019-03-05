The controversial singer reportedly sacked key members of his empire and management team including his manager Julio Cyriaano Olympio and long-time friends, Blade, Bone, Good Over Evil and Pope Skinny.

According to Shatta Wale, his decision was influenced by their disloyalty.

Shatta Wale told Arnold Alavanyo that the recent changes in his management team won’t affect him because they all contribute nothing.

“These are people who don’t work so what will it affect? They don’t play beat…they don’t pitch for my shows. The only thing they do is to sack fans during my stage performances,” he stated.

On why his manager left the team, he said: “Julio surprised everyone in my camp. He couldn’t say ‘sorry’ for a mistake on his part.

“Before my Thanksgiving Concert in December last year, Kasapreko gave us GHC 50,000 as sponsorship fee. I gave GHC35,000 out to my manager for venue and logistics.

“When I came on stage, the machine went off for 30 minutes. I went backstage only to find out that a small mixer was being used.

“Immediately, I asked him to refund my money after the concert. Because he disrespected the concert.

“I week later, Julio met Chriss Koney [Shatta Wale’s PR] at the Accra Mall and told him his mother asked him to stop working with me. He refunded the GHC30,000 and returned my car key.”

He added that: "The Shatta Movement Empire belongs to me. When they weren’t there, I was there. Anyone can leave."

Listen to the full interview below.