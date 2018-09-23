Pulse.com.gh logo
Wife of reggae legend Raskimono passes away


Wife of reggae legend Raskimono passes away

  Published: 2018-09-23
play

The wife of late reggae legend Raskimono has passed away.

Efemena Okedi died three months after the passing away of her husband who laid to rest last month.

“Very very Sad News That Late Reaggae Legend Raskimono's wife Efe Okedi Raskimono is also dead at about 3.am today Sunday 23rd September 2018. Rest In Peace my friend and sister,” a music executive in Nigeria, Soso Soberekon, noted.

Ras Kimono was a Nigerian reggae artist whose debut album "Under Pressure", led by the single "Rum-Bar Stylée", was a big hit in the Nigerian music scene in 1989.

The song was banned by the in Ghana by the PNDC regime under Jerry John Rawings.

Before he released his solo album, he was in a group called The Jastix along with Amos McRoy and Majek Fashek.

